Proposed Milwaukee sales tax increase; public meetings Monday

Increase the sales tax or cut essential city services - that's the choice before Milwaukee's Common Council on Tuesday. Before that vote, they will ask the public to weigh in with their opinions during two public meetings Mnoday, July 10.

State legislators gave the common council the power to do this just a few weeks ago, but some alders aren't convinced they should. The council members were clear they felt taxpayers should have been involved in the shared revenue negotiations early on. Before a single vote, they are trying to gather as much perspective as they can to make a big impact on the city.

The shared revenue plan negotiated in Madison allows the Milwaukee Common Council to raise the city sales tax just once by 2%.

It's estimated to generate more than $190,000,000 through retail sales like electronics, tickets to events, and even hotel rooms and must be used for public safety.

Governor Tony Evers already signed this bill meaning the restrictions on Milwaukee are already state law regardless of the council's vote on the sales tax. The council will vote on the proposal Tuesday, July 11.