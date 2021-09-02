Proposed downtown Milwaukee Dog Park wins $25K grant

article

Milwaukee is one of five communities to be awarded a $25,000 Bark for Your Park grant from PetSafe Brand, officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 2. The money is expected to help build a new dog park located between Plankinton Avenue and the Milwaukee River at Clybourn Street.

Project organizers are looking to raise an estimated $750,000 through donations and sponsorships to bring the dog park to fruition. Donation categories on the project’s website, mkedogpark.com, vary widely to allow for all levels of support. Donations greater than $2,500 can be coordinated directly through Milwaukee Downtown, Inc. All donations will support the pre-development, construction, maintenance and operations of the downtown dog park.

The proposed dog park site will be transformed into a 12,000-square-foot dog run with a publicly accessible Riverwalk extension. Proposed features of the park will include separated small and large dog areas, synthetic turf with irrigation to ensure cleanliness, decorative fencing, water stations, agility stations, public art, and opportunities for community programming and donor recognition.

The project is being led by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, Historic Third Ward BID #2, Downtown Neighbors Association (DNA) and other partners.

Additional updates and donation opportunities for Milwaukee’s first downtown dog park are available at mkedogpark.com.

