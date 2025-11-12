Propane tank recycling: MMSD now accepting at Home HazMat drop-off sites

article

The Brief Milwaukee County residents can now properly dispose of propane tanks at Home HazMat Collections, an option unavailable for years. There is no additional charge to drop off tanks at these locations, which are free and open only to Milwaukee County residents. This disposal is crucial as throwing tanks in the garbage creates a serious fire and explosion risk (especially in garbage trucks).



Propane tank recycling

What we know:

There is no additional charge for dropping off propane tanks at Home HazMat Collections, which are free to visit, but only open to Milwaukee County residents. Check the website for times and dates when the locations are open.

There are three drop-off locations in Milwaukee County. They include:

Transporting propane tanks safely: (Tips from Veolia North America)

Inspect: Ensure the cylinder valve is tightly closed and check for damage, rust, or leaks. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, do not transport it yourself. Contact a propane professional.

Label : The cylinder must be clearly labeled by the manufacturer as "propane".

Keep it Upright : Always transport cylinders in an upright, vertical position. Secure them so they cannot tip, roll, or slide during transport.

Ventilate: Transport cylinders in a well-ventilated area, like the bed of a pickup truck or trunk with windows open. Never transport in an enclosed passenger area.

Secure Properly: Use straps, rope, or a milk crate to prevent movement. Place cylinders on a flat, stable surface away from direct sunlight.

Avoid Heat Sources: Keep cylinders away from heat sources, open flames, and direct sunlight. Do not smoke while transporting.

Drive Carefully : Avoid sudden stops and sharp turns. Drive directly to the collection site without unnecessary stops.

If thrown in the garbage, propane tanks pose a fire / explosion risk, especially in garbage trucks with compacting equipment.