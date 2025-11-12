Propane tank recycling: MMSD now accepting at Home HazMat drop-off sites
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County residents now have a place to get rid of propane tanks properly, an option that has not been available for years.
Propane tank recycling
What we know:
There is no additional charge for dropping off propane tanks at Home HazMat Collections, which are free to visit, but only open to Milwaukee County residents. Check the website for times and dates when the locations are open.
There are three drop-off locations in Milwaukee County. They include:
6060 S. 13th Street, Milwaukee (just north of College Avenue)
- 6060 S. 13th Street, Milwaukee (just north of College Avenue)
3879 W. Lincoln Avenue, Milwaukee
- 3879 W. Lincoln Avenue, Milwaukee
W124N9451 Boundary Road, Menomonee Falls
- W124N9451 Boundary Road, Menomonee Falls
Transporting propane tanks safely: (Tips from Veolia North America)
- Inspect: Ensure the cylinder valve is tightly closed and check for damage, rust, or leaks. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, do not transport it yourself. Contact a propane professional.
- Label : The cylinder must be clearly labeled by the manufacturer as "propane".
- Keep it Upright : Always transport cylinders in an upright, vertical position. Secure them so they cannot tip, roll, or slide during transport.
- Ventilate: Transport cylinders in a well-ventilated area, like the bed of a pickup truck or trunk with windows open. Never transport in an enclosed passenger area.
- Secure Properly: Use straps, rope, or a milk crate to prevent movement. Place cylinders on a flat, stable surface away from direct sunlight.
- Avoid Heat Sources: Keep cylinders away from heat sources, open flames, and direct sunlight. Do not smoke while transporting.
- Drive Carefully : Avoid sudden stops and sharp turns. Drive directly to the collection site without unnecessary stops.
If thrown in the garbage, propane tanks pose a fire / explosion risk, especially in garbage trucks with compacting equipment.
