Milwaukee Nissan car thefts on the rise: search warrant

Nissan vehicles are rising on a list no carmaker or car owner wants to be on.

Nissan thefts

What we know:

According to a newly-filed search warrant, the Milwaukee Police Department said thieves are now reprogramming key fobs to quickly steal vehicles. Nissans are now the second-most stolen vehicles in Milwaukee.

Per the warrant, in February alone, there were at least nine separate incidents where Nissan cars were stolen. In most of the cases, police say the victims were still in possession of their keys and there was no trail of shattered glass.

Court records show officers believe reprogrammed key fobs to be the source of the problem. Specifically, the brand Autel, which has been recovered inside stolen vehicles and on suspects.

The latest MPD data shows there have been 780 motor vehicle thefts this year. The department hasn't said how many of those are Nissans.

Local perspective:

"If you're able to re-program somebody's key fob while they’re sleeping [...] I think, unfortunately, thieves are getting smarter in a negative way," Nissan owner Rafael Carrasquillo said. "I think Nissan should do something about it."

In a statement, Nissan said:

"An increase in auto thefts is an issue affecting many communities and vehicle types. The safety and security of customers is a priority for Nissan and we are continually working to improve the security systems in our vehicles. To help minimize vehicle thefts, it is recommended that owners park their vehicles in well-lit, secure areas and ensure they are locked at all times with the key fob in a safe place."

Staying safe

What you can do:

Nissan recommends parking in secure or well-lit areas, locking your vehicles and storing your key fob in a safe place.

Additionally, AAA said it’s best to store your key fob in a metal container or tin foil when not in use. The agency also said you can purchase sleeves and bags with metal mesh linings.

As for donts, AAA said do not store your key fob in a freezer or microwave.