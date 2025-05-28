Project ADAM: Training saves Milwaukee teacher's life

The Brief Project ADAM was created to combat sudden cardiac arrest using life-saving devices. The use of those devices was inspired by Whitefish Bay's Adam Lemel, who died on a basketball court. Project ADAM now pushes to get AEDs in schools, businesses and anywhere they can make a difference.



Every year, hundreds of thousands of cardiac arrests happen – and many are fatal.

But training can make all the difference.

What we know:

While Jan. 5, 2024 may not be clear, it’s a day Amanda McIlhone will never forget.

Amanda McIlhone

"I remember feeling like I was running through jello," said Amanda McIlhone. "That’s kind of where my memory gets fuzzy – and it’s still a thing of disbelief."

During a fire drill, the teacher at 95th Street School collapsed outside her classroom.

Her heart had stopped. =

"I don’t remember anything from here, the next thing I remember was being in the ambulance," she said.

McIlhone survived sudden cardiac arrest thanks to training. The CPR, communication, urgency – it’s all part of a Project ADAM drill.

The school’s cardiac response team treats it as a real-life emergency.

Dig deeper:

Project ADAM began in 1999 after the death of Adam Lemel. The 17-year-old from Whitefish Bay collapsed and died while playing basketball.

Adam Lemel, courtesy of Project ADAM

The organization works with schools across the country on how to respond to cardiac arrest, use AEDs and more.

"Those first few minutes before any medical personnel could arrive," Dr. Anoop Singh said. "That’s when you need a bystander to step in."

Principal Sarah Pinto stepped in when McIlhone collapsed.

"We were able to react in a calm manner and make sure a life was saved last year," Pinto said.

McIlhone said doctors aren’t sure what caused her sudden cardiac arrest.

"There’s no rhyme or reason for it," she said.

Why you should care:

She said today she has the heart of a 20-year-old, and, thanks to training, gratitude that will last a lifetime.

All MPS schools have staff trained for sudden cardiac arrests.

More than 200 lives nationwide have been saved at Project ADAM Heart Safe Community Sites.

FOX6 News is proud to partner with Project ADAM to enhance heart safety and awareness.

