ProHealth Care loosens hospital visitation policy amid pandemic

article

ProHealth Care is loosening hospital visitation rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release says effective immediately, one visitor per patient will be allowed at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. A patient should have the same visitor throughout a hospital stay, rather than a succession of different visitors.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and for those who are suspected of having the virus.

Two parents or guardians will continue to be allowed to visit patients in the neonatal intensive care unit. Up to three visitors are allowed for patients who are near the end of life.

All visitors must be 18 or older, and all visitors must wear a mask at all times within the hospitals. Visitors will be screened at the hospital entries. Anyone who has a fever or other signs of illness will be asked to leave.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Rules also are being revised for ProHealth Medical Group clinics. One family member or friend may now accompany patients during a clinic or outpatient office visit. Those accompanying a patient must be 18 or older, undergo a health screening upon entering the building, and wear a mask at all times. Two parents or guardians may accompany newborns.

Anyone who is feeling unwell is strongly encouraged not to visit a hospital or other health care facility unless it is to seek care.