President Trump to campaign in Kenosha Monday

LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses thousands of supporters during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport October 27, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan.. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
KENOSHA, Wis. - In a final push before Election Day, President Donald Trump will campaign at a Make America Great Again event in Kenosha on Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
The event will take place at the Kenosha Regional Airport, according to the campaign.
The president is in Green Bay Friday and will be making stops in six additional states this weekend ahead of Election Day.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 30, as the rush to Election Day intensifies.
