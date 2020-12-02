President Trump files federal lawsuit against WEC, others

article

President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Dec. 2 filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and others in his personal capacity as a presidential candidate. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Division according to the Trump campaign website.

The complaint claimed "unlawful and unconstitutional" action by multiple Wisconsin officials, including Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. It seems relief under the Elector Clause of the U.S. Constitution, according to the website.

"This lawsuit is one step in the right direction of fairer, more transparent, more professional and ultimately more reliable elections in America," Bill Bock, lead counsel in the suit, said in a statement on the Trump campaign website.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges improper photo ID laws, the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, lack of uniform protocols and directives to tamper with a previously-filed recount request.

The recount, which has been completed in Milwaukee and Dane counties where it was requested, did not find any discrepancies in the prior count that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

President Trump’s re-election campaign filed on Tuesday, Dec. 1 a separate lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court following the campaign's requested recount to "uncover fraud and abuse that irrefutably altered the outcome of this election," a news release said.

The president's campaign is seeking to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes.

