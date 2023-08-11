President Joe Biden visiting Milwaukee, White House announces

President Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the White House announced Friday.

According to a news release, the visit is one day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act. The president will speak on "Bidenomics" and efforts to grow economy from the middle-class.

President Joe Biden

Biden's visit will come less than two weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Kenosha County. There, she discussed job creation at the Sanmina plant – also touting the administration's economic efforts.

The president's stop in battleground Wisconsin also precedes the first Republican presidential debate, which will be held Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

This is a developing story.