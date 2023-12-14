President Joe Biden visiting Milwaukee next Wednesday, Dec. 20

article

President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 20 the White House confirmed Thursday.

The visit is part of the president's "Investing in America" agenda, the White House said. Biden is expected to discuss "Bidenomics," small business and jobs.

The White House said, during the Biden administration, Americans have filed 14.6 million new business applications – including 178,000 in Wisconsin.

Biden visited Milwaukee in August. At that time, he highlighted economic policies and the Inflation Reduction Act at Ingeteam. He was in Dane County in February – his first stop after delivering his State of the Union – to discuss job creation.

Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to persuade voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives by generating roughly $500 billion in corporate investments in factories and other facilities.

Biden has been to Wisconsin six times since he took office in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.