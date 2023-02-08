President Joe Biden in Wisconsin; 1st stop after State of the Union

President Joe Biden on Wednesday was in Wisconsin, a battleground state he won by the slimmest of margins in 2020, to press his economic message and other themes from his State of the Union address in the window before his next big speech: announcing a possible reelection bid.

Biden promoted his economic plan at a training center run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America in DeForest, Wisconsin, near Madison, the White House said.

Addressing the nation Tuesday night, Biden said his plan had helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country since 2021, when he took office.

"Where is it written that America can’t lead the world in manufacturing again?" he said.

At the union center, the Democratic president met with workers and apprentices who are learning how to do the jobs that are being created as a result of several pieces of major legislation, some of them passed with Republican support, that Biden signed into law.

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. Expand

The measures include trillions of dollars of spending on pandemic relief, rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, jump-starting the semiconductor chip industry in the United States, and on climate change and health care initiatives.

Biden's trip, one of two stops he has planned this week, is part of a traditional post-State of the Union blitz to at least 20 states by the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Cabinet to promote his policies and themes from the speech.

Biden was scheduled to visit Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, to discuss proposals to safeguard Social Security and Medicare, and lower the cost of health care.

In the 2020 election, Biden edged Republican incumbent Donald Trump in Wisconsin by a margin of less than 1 percentage point.

Biden has said he intends to run for a second term in 2024. A formal announcement is expected in the coming months. A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for him, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Reaction

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale:

"On behalf of Wisconsin’s union workers, I welcome President Biden to Madison today, and we more than welcome the discussion of the accomplishments in the first two years of his administration.

"Just as President Biden laid out in his speech last night, investments across many sectors of our economy have made a real difference for working people in Wisconsin and across the country. His bold initiatives are delivering economic benefit and stabilization across the board, and his confidence in the American worker is central to all of his efforts.

"In an economy that presents significant challenges, President Biden has managed to achieve massive job growth and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years. We have further to go, but it is clear we are on the right track.

"Last night in his State of the Union speech and in his visit to Madison today, President Biden is showing a true understanding that a strong American economy is dependent on the creation of strong, family-supporting union jobs. Thanks to these investments, these jobs are bringing a direct benefit to our communities.

"Thanks to President Biden, the state of our unions is strong, and getting stronger."

Republican National Committee:

"After a speech filled with lies and empty rhetoric, Biden’s victory lap is out of touch with American families who are struggling to keep up with Biden’s failed economy. Every day is a crisis for American workers facing rising costs to feed their families, yet Joe Biden continues to deflect, divide, and duck blame without offering solutions."