President Job Biden Milwaukee visit; lead pipe replacement his focus

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 4, 2024 10:53am CDT
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on October 3, 2024. Biden is returning to the White House after visiting areas affected by Hurricane Helene in Florida

MILWAUKEE - President Joe Biden is expected to pay Milwaukee a visit on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to discuss his administration's "progress replacing lead pipes and creating good-paying jobs," a news release from the White House says. 

The president was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 5 to tout new investments in rural electrification and other infrastructure improvements. The administration calls it the largest investment in rural electrification since the New Deal in the 1930s. 

Democrats consider Wisconsin to be one of the must-win states in November’s presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden won the state in 2020 by about 20,000 votes, flipping Wisconsin to the Democratic column after Trump narrowly won it in 2016.