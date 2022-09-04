President Biden Milwaukee Labor Day speech at Maier Festival Park

article

President Joe Biden visits Milwaukee on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5, where he will deliver a speech at Maier Festival Park.

A statement from the White House late Sunday said President Biden will arrive at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Monday morning.

He will deliver remarks at Maier Festival Park "celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers." The White House said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will attend.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In Racine Sunday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was looking forward to introducing the President during his visit at Laborfest at Maier Festival Park.

"The President is a force, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican, and we like to have presidents visit our state," said Evers. "Obviously, President Biden is coming for Labor Day to talk about the importance of labor, union labor in particular, and it’s my honor to be able to introduce him."

Evers' Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels, visited with voters at the Walworth County Fair on Sunday. He also commented on President Biden's visit to Milwaukee Monday.

Michels also scheduled a news conference for Monday morning aimed at "highlighting the impact of Joe Biden and Tony Evers’ failures," adding that "from forcing blue-collar workers to pay for others’ student debt, to runaway spending that has ignited crippling inflation, to rejecting American energy independence, the two peas in a pod are hurting Wisconsin workers and families."

The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, are also expected to speak out Monday morning ahead of Biden's visit "to highlight the rising crime, historic inflation, and costly failures of Joe Biden and Democrats."

From Milwaukee, President Biden will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he will "again deliver remarks celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers" at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.

From Pennsylvania, President Biden will return to the White House Monday evening.