Power outages, We Energies working amid strong winds

Strong winds across southeastern Wisconsin knocked out power to thousands and damaged trees and power lines Saturday, Nov. 5.

A We Energies spokesperson told FOX6 News, as of 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 50,000 customers had lost power. Of those, around 21,000 had power restored.

Ozaukee and Waukesha counties saw the most damage, the spokesperson said. In Cedarburg, FOX6 News found power lines leaning and even snapped.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We Energies reminds customers to stay 25 feet away from downed wires and report it; they are working around the clock to restore power.

The online We Energies outage map provides tools to track and report outages, as well as tips on what to do.



