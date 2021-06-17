Potential firework shortage ahead of Fourth of July

Fireworks sales have been explosive since the pandemic began. But with high demand and supply chain issues, we may see a fireworks shortage this summer.

It is never too early to be festive, and just a few weeks away from July 4 – retailers are urging customers to buy now.

At the Phantom Fireworks in Caledonia, store shelves are stocked. Shelves are still full, but it might not be like that as the holiday gets closer.

"I want to beat the crowd. I know we have a couple more weeks," said shopper Fannie Jackson.

Customers are gearing up for Independence Day, ready to put on a show.

"The adrenaline of lighting that fuse and seeing what the heck is going to come out of that tube," shopper Garrett Free said. "There’s nothing like lighting one fuse and stepping back and just watching all of this just go in the air."

Phantom Fireworks

Since the pandemic began, fireworks sales have soared, as big displays got canceled more people put on their own – at home. This store saw long lines in 2020 as people stocked up.

"It continues to ramp up the whole way from now all the way to the 4th," Phantom General Manager Riley Harlow said. "Shop early. You might have to take a few trips back in as we get those items as well."

Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks, the country's largest fireworks company, also warns the high demand coupled with supply chain issues and global shipping delays may cause a nationwide shortage.

The July 3 fireworks in Milwaukee were canceled this year because of a staffing shortage, but displays will be held in 10 county parks on July 5.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.