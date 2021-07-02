Potawatomi eyes sports betting; others critical of Oneida compact

A compact amendment could make Oneida Nation Wisconsin's first place to host event wagering and sports betting, meaning people may soon be able to place bets on the Packers, Brewers and Bucks.

Oneida hopes to kickoff sports betting this fall just in time for football. And while the Forest County Potawatomi Community said it's welcome news – they, too, want to get into the game.

In a statement, Forest County Potawatomi Community said:

"(Thursday's) announcement of a sports betting compact agreement between the Governor and Oneida is welcomed news. The Potawatomi look forward to bringing sports betting to Milwaukee in the future."

First up, though, Gov. Tony Evers signed the compact amendment with Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill on Thursday.

"This is a historic day for our state and will serve a major milestone in the state’s partnership with the Oneida nation for generations to come," Evers said. "It will provide new opportunities for the Oneida Nation to find new revenue and employment growth while maintaining the integrity of Wisconsin sports."

"Generally in a situation like this, there’s a 5-12% profit in this industry and the main premise of having sports wagering amenity to a gaming facility is to bring more foot traffic to the area, so they’re going to shop here, they’re going to come here, they’re going to experience northeast Wisconsin in its entirety and not just come to the casino," said Brandon Stevens, Oneida Nation vice-chairman.

The U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs will have 45 days to approve or reject the Oneida deal.

"In order for the government to win, the citizens have to lose," said Lorri Pickens with Citizens Against Expanded Gambling. "It was not long ago that our government encouraged us to save money, to buy savings and bonds, and to put money away for our future. We’re not doing that anymore. The government is now involved in pushing things like gambling, especially because it’s an easy revenue source for them."

For those who are not sports fans, the Oneida plan would also allow betting on awards shows – like the Oscars – as well as sports drafts, but not college, youth sports or elections.

Neighboring states, including Iowa and Illinois, already allow sports betting. Illinois started in March 2020, and so far the state reports roughly $50 million in tax revenue.

The Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling, which says it’s strictly neutral on the issue of legalized gambling, offers a free, confidential 24/7 helpline. They can be reached at: 800-GAMBLE-5 or 800-426-2535.

