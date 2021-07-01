Sports betting allowed in Wisconsin under deal with Oneida Nation

Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation signed an agreement Thursday allowing people to bet on sporting events for the first time in Wisconsin.

The governor and the tribe announced the deal at the tribe's casino just outside Green Bay. The administration and the tribe said they have amended the tribe's gambling compact with the state to allow wagering on professional sporting events, including NFL, NBA and MLB games, professional sports drafts and nationally televised award shows.

The deal does not permit betting on college sports, elections or events with participants under age 19.

Wagering would be allowed at Oneida's casino. Remote event wagering would be allowed on tribal lands with buildings owned or leased by the tribe.

Evers said in a news release that event wagering would create new employment opportunities for the tribe. Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said in the release that wagering would boost tourism.

The governor's spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to messages inquiring about whether the state will get any percentage of the take and if so how much. Existing state and tribal gambling compacts require the tribes to pay the state a percentage of their winnings.

The compact amendment is subject to review by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. That agency will have a 45-day window to approve or reject the deal.

