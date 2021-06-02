Potawatomi slots at 100% operation amid worker shortage

At Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, all slot machines have reopened, and there are less COVID-19 restrictions. In many ways, the casino is returning to pre-pandemic operations.

"I am excited Potawatomi is opening back up," said Quoata Ivy.

For the first time in over a year, the slots at Potawatomi are back to 100% operation.

"Last June when we reopened, we had every other slot machine turned off," said Ryan Amundson with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. (June 1), we flipped on the switch for all of them."

Amundson said while the slot machines are rolling, bingo, table games and other gaming amenities remain closed.

"We still have a long way to go," said Amundson. "There are still a lot of areas in the casino that are not operational yet.

While restrictions are being rolled back at the casino, the property remains smoke-free.



"Is this a permanent change? I can’t say that for sure," said Amundson. "I don’t know."

The reopening is taking place amid a worker shortage.

"It’s something that a lot of businesses in the service industry are facing is a worker shortage," said Amundson. "We’ve got about 190 open positions currently.

Gambling guests like Ivy said they're pleased to see Potawatomi near pre-pandemic operations.

"Tired of being cooped up in the house all the time," she said.

Restaurants remain carry-out only. While the property's mask mandate has ended, unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear a mask.