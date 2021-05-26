Potawatomi lifts several COVID protocols beginning June 1

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced on Wednesday, May 26 that it will lift many of its COVID-19 protocols starting Tuesday, June 1. The changes coincide with the city of Milwaukee lifting its health order and mask ordinance on the same day.

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, the property will discontinue its mask requirement of guests who have been fully vaccinated. Potawatomi will continue to encourage unvaccinated guests to continue to wear masks for the health and safety of themselves and others who may be unvaccinated around them. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino team members will also continue to wear masks.

Smoke-free property

Despite lifting these protocols, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will continue as a smoke-free property. Guests are welcome to use the designated outdoor smoking area near the Northern Lights Theater or near guest entrances.

The casino will also increase the number of operating slot machines from 50 to 100 percent starting June 1. Bingo, table games and other gaming amenities will remain closed at this point. Restaurants will remain carry-out only, with dining areas available for guests to eat within the casino.

Workers wanted

Those areas of the property will reopen when we reach sufficient staffing levels, which is an on-going process. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is currently hiring more than 100 team members for positions in a variety of departments. Open positions include those in food and beverage, security and hotel operations. Visit paysbig.com/careers for more information or to apply.