Possible arson attempt at Milwaukee apartment building

The Brief Neighbors say someone tried to set a fire inside the doorway of the Shorecrest apartment building in Milwaukee on Friday night. The person who is believed to be responsible was caught on video. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating, but has not yet released any information.



A quiet evening takes a fiery turn on Milwaukee’s east side.

Neighbors say someone tried setting a fire inside the doorway of an apartment building on Friday, Oct. 18.

"I just heard a big boom and looked out the window," said one woman.

One neighbor described the sound of an explosion. Sirens followed.

Shorecrest Apartment Building

"Then saw the emergency vehicles. Then later, heard what was going on," she added.

People who live at the Shorecrest Apartments near Irving Place say it was the scene of a possible arson attempt.

One neighbor shared a message sent to residents.

It says around 6 p.m., a masked man entered the vestibule off Prospect Avenue and lit a gas canister on fire.

The building provided photos of the person who they say is responsible.

"Ummm, that’s crazy," said Asare Williams.

The force of the blast caused glass to crack.

It captured Williams’ attention during his Saturday morning walk.

"Hopefully that person is apprehended," Williams added.

The apartment’s website highlights its location and views of the lake. Now neighbors are just viewing the aftermath of a crime.

"I just moved in a couple months ago. I’ve felt pretty safe here. So that’s pretty shocking," said Allie Chung, who lives nearby.

"I’ve lived here a long time and nothing like that has ever happened before," said one resident who didn't want to be named.

The apartment building tells neighbors no one was hurt.

"Hopefully that doesn’t happen again because that’s putting all these people’s live in danger. People live here. That’s crazy," said Williams.

The Milwaukee Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation. Neighbors hope police can crack this case soon.

The owners of Shorecrest did not immediately respond to FOX6 news for a comment on the fire.

Neighbors say the person responsible never fully entered the building.