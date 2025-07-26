Portion of Hank Aaron State Trail to close during Wisconsin State Fair

article

The Brief The Hank Aaron State Trail will once again be closed between S. 76th and S. 84th during the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair. Alternative routes are available in both directions. In advance of the closure, which will begin on July 31 at 8 a.m., State Fair Park staff will post signage on the trail regarding the closure dates and alternate routes.



A portion of the Hank Aaron State Trail will once again be closed during the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair to ensure that safety continues to be a top priority.

Portion of trail to close

What we know:

The area between S. 76th Street and S. 84th Street will be closed during the fair – which runs from July 31 through Aug. 10.

In recent years, State Fair Park Management and Police have worked to secure the entire perimeter of the park by adding metal detectors at all admission entrances, installing more secure fencing, instituting bag size restrictions and re-configuring gates, entrances and exits.

Allowing an elevated trail that runs directly over visitors and vendors at State Fair Park to stay open during the State Fair severely compromises this secure perimeter, officials say.

What they're saying:

"While we understand the challenges this causes for trail users, I believe this is a necessary security measure that will help to ensure the safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, operators and staff," said John Yingling, Chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors.

Alternative routes

What you can do:

Alternative routes are available in both directions. It is understood that various routes may be utilized based on preference and destination.

In advance of the closure, which will begin on July 31 at 8 a.m., State Fair Park staff will post signage on the trail regarding the closure dates and alternate routes.

State Fair Park will also be adding additional striping for bike lanes in both directions on North St. (Adler), which runs between the State Fair Park North Parking lot and the UScellular Main Entrance.

Additional information can be found online on the Wisconsin State Fair website.