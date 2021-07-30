Expand / Collapse search

Portage burglary, Kenosha man arrested; charges expected in 6 states

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Adam Bileck

MILWAUKEE - A Kenosha man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Portage on Wednesday, July 28 – and is suspected of crimes in five other states, too.

According to the Portage Police Department, 40-year-old Adam Bileck was taken into custody without incident after he "quickly" became a suspect and a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped his car on the interstate near the Dane and Columbia county line.

Police said the burglary happened at a restaurant around 1 a.m. The suspect forced entry through a rear door, disabled the security system and broke into the safe – leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Bileck was taken to the Columbia County Jail and held on charges of burglary, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and criminal traffic-related offenses.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said additional charges are expected to come from numerous jurisdictions through not only Wisconsin – but Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky.

