Port Washington woman missing, last seen Dec. 4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kiley Croatt (Courtesy: PWPD)

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - The Port Washington Police Department is looking for missing and endangered 27-year-old Kiley Croatt, last seen on Dec. 4. She may have been in Milwaukee that same day.

Croatt is described as 5'4" tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a puffy white coat, dark pants and brown moccasin-style boots.

Anyone with information regarding Croatt's whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at 262-284-2611.

According to police, Croatt's cellular device was last active on Dec. 4 and was pinging off a tower near 35th and Capitol in Milwaukee. She was last seen at her home with an unidentified male. Foul play is not suspected.

