Port Washington Fish Day: Fried fish and fireworks bring in crowds

The Harley-Davidson anniversary is not the only festival people flocked to today. Port Washington’s iconic Fish Day drew large crowds.

The fish was fried and sizzling on Saturday morning.

"It’s gets that golden brown color, and we test a few too once in a while," said Chuck Lanser.

Chuck Lanser will help serve up many batches of fish this year. It’s all for Port Washington’s Annual "Fish Day" festival.

Port Washington Fish Day

"The only pressure you feel is when the parade gets out, and there’s lines 15 deep, and you can’t fry fast enough," said Lanser. "We have 12 friers, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with the crowds."

The festival is in Port Washington’s Harbor area. FOX6 was there as crews prepared for the long-standing festival.

"Our focus is now on Port Washington’s largest fundraiser for the community," said Dave Mueller. "All the money that’s raised here goes back into our community."

Fish Day was in danger of being canceled this year. Mueller and a team of volunteers helped make the family event happen.

"I’m really proud of our team," Mueller said. "What we pulled off in months."

Fish Day has food, a car show, fun and more. This year it falls during Harley-Davidson’s 120th celebration.

"We’re competing with that, but it is what it is," said Mueller. "We are local, and we are focusing what we can control."

Fish Day brings the community together. Organizers say the focus is on keeping the historic tradition alive.

"This is what community is all about. It’s fish day," Mueller said. "It doesn’t get any better than this in our small little town."

Port Washington’s Fish Day also included a fireworks display on Saturday at 7 p.m.

More information on Port Washington's Fish Day can be found on the Port Fish Day website.