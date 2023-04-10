Fish Days back, Brat Days canceled; summer festivals face challenges

It's almost festival season in southeastern Wisconsin, but not all community favorites will be back this year.

Some popular events are making a quick pivot. Hot-off-the-grill bratwurst won't make their usual appearance in Sheboygan; Brat Days 2023 is canceled.

"Sadly, it's always difficult to run," said Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson. "It becomes more difficult every year."

The Sheboygan Jaycees, who put on the event, said they're taking the year off. Sorenson said finding volunteers was difficult – and the economy didn't help.

"Obviously costs are going up in ordering supplies and stuff like that and renting tents, the benches all that stuff – it really puts some more barriers in the way," he said.

Brat Days in Sheboygan

Head south and you'll find a similar story with a different ending. After near-cancelation, Port Washington's Fish Days will be back for three days this summer. Last year, the festival was shortened to two days after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a two-year hiatus.

"It was really awesome to see how many stepped up," said Andy Hill, a Fish Days volunteer. "I’m grateful that we live in a community where there was enough energy and enthusiasm to get involved."

Hill said the community caught wind the festival might not happen this year, so dozens of people stepped up to put on the festival from July 13-15.

"Finding volunteers, finding vendors, and it’s just a product of the times," he said. "This is absolutely what this is built on the backs of – are passionate people."

Fish Days in Port Washington

Each community's festival obstacles may be different, but they could all use a little help from you.

Sorenson said, hopefully, this year is just a pause as they regroup for Brat Days next year. In the meantime he encourages people to get involved in their local organizations so the event can come back even bigger in 2024.