The Brief A part-time Port Washington EMT is charged with possession of child pornography. The 54-year-old was employed with the department at the time. Authorities said he sent child sexual abuse material online while logged into an IP address associated with the city's police and fire departments.



A part-time EMT with the Port Washington Fire Department has been charged with possession of child pornography, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

What they're saying:

The DOJ said 54-year-old Timothy Lund is charged with one felony count and was employed with the department at the time. Court records show he posted $25,000 cash bond on July 31.

A criminal complaint filed against Lund said he sent child sexual abuse material online while logged into an IP address associated with the Port Washington Police Department, which shares internet access with the city's fire department.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation with assistance from the Port Washington Police Department. The Port Washington Fire Department is cooperating with that investigation.

The Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.