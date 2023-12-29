Port Washington dog rescue, missing pet found trapped in breakwall

article

A missing dog from Port Washington was rescued from a wet and rocky situation on Friday, Dec. 29.

In a Facebook post, the Port Washington Fire Department said the dog was rescued from the Rotary Park breakwall. Officials said the dog was trapped and had to be extricated.

According to a flyer for the missing dog, "Molly" had been missing since Wednesday. She was described as a wheaten terrier rescue who is "scared of everything and everyone."

The rescue came as the Port Washington Fire Department looks to address an "urgent" funding need. The city council voted Dec. 19 to place a referendum question on the April 2 ballot – asking voters if they support an increase in the city’s annual property tax levy to address fire/EMS staffing.

Beginning in 2025, the levy would fund six additional full-time fire/EMS positions and retain three full-time positions that have been temporarily funded through American Rescue Plan Act grants. The Port Washington Fire Department said, over the past decade, the number of emergency calls rose 53% while staffing declined 23%.