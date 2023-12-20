Port Washington fire/EMS referendum question to be on April ballot

article

The Port Washington City Council voted Tuesday night, Dec. 19 to place a referendum question on the April 2 ballot. That question will ask voters whether to support an increase in the city’s annual property tax levy beginning in 2025 to cover the cost of hiring six additional full-time fire/EMS positions – and to retain three full-time positions temporarily funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants.

A news release says the referendum comes in response to the fire department experiencing increasing calls for emergency services and an outdated staffing structure.

The release says the proposed additions to the fire department would:

Enable responding engines and ambulances to depart the station immediately, rather than having to wait for the arrival of paid-on-call staff;

Allow for multiple ambulances to respond to simultaneous calls for service; and

Ensure there is enough staff to cover day-to-day calls so off-duty staff can participate in ongoing training to continue to provide high-quality patient care.

If city residents approve the referendum, the 2025 tax levy – and each year going forward – would increase by $1,175,000 to cover the cost of six additional full-time fire/EMS personnel and retain the three full-time staff members currently funded through ARPA grants, officials said.

Officials said this translates to a property tax increase of an estimated $91 annually, or about $1.75 per week per $100,000 of assessed value on a home, starting with bills issued in December 2024. For a median value home of $235,000, that would result in an increase of $213.85 annually, or $4.11 a week.