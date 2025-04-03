Port Milwaukee welcomes 1st vessel of 2025 international season

article

Port Milwaukee was excited to welcome the Singapore-flagged Patagonman as the first vessel of the 2025 international season on March 30. After loading in Milwaukee, the Patagonman set sail for the United Kingdom. Port Milwaukee had 42 international vessel visits last year, carrying over 324,000 metric tons of cargo.



Port Milwaukee welcomed the Singapore-flagged Patagonman on Sunday, March 30 – the first vessel of the 2025 international season.

Patagonman arrival

What we know:

The Patagonman arrived in Milwaukee after unloading cargo in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, following its transit through the St. Lawrence Seaway from an oceanic port.

After loading in Milwaukee, the Patagonman set sail for the United Kingdom.

St. Lawrence Seaway

Dig deeper:

The St. Lawrence Seaway locks opened on March 22, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

The St. Lawrence Seaway is a binational system, with two American and 13 Canadian locks. The locks operate seasonally, with a standard maintenance period from early January through late March, a news release from Port Milwaukee said.

For roughly nine months out of the year, Milwaukee welcomes vessels hailing from around the world. In 2024, cargo moved through the Port was sourced from or destined for Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Direct access to world markets via Port Milwaukee supports growers, producers, and manufacturers throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Patagonman at Port Milwaukee

What they're saying:

"Port Milwaukee is a valuable link for businesses and farmers throughout the region who trade internationally," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "World markets strengthen our economy, and it is great to welcome the first international arrival of the 2025 shipping season."

"The Patagonman’s arrival signals the start of Port Milwaukee’s international season, and we are hopeful we’ll go above and beyond 2024 tonnage levels," Port Director Jackie Carter said. "We wish Captain Kovalevskiy and his crew a safe voyage and are thankful for their role in transporting Wisconsin products around the world. We look forward to welcoming more vessels this season."

Port Milwaukee had 42 international vessel visits last year, carrying over 324,000 metric tons of cargo - an increase of roughly 70 percent compared to the previous year.