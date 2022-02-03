Port Milwaukee, Milwaukee County Zoo receive $3.5M tourism grants

Port Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Zoo, and VISIT Milwaukee are recipients of significant grants from the state as part of the Tourism Capital Grant Program.

The governor announced first that Port Milwaukee will receive a $3.5 million grant – in part because it is a gateway to national and international visitors. The money will be used to help build maritime infrastructure to accommodate cruise ships that will be on the Great Lakes.

"So Port Milwaukee can prepare for the next 20 to 50 years of service and help us welcome even more visitors and guests enjoy all that Wisconsin has to offer," Evers said.

Evers said the annual economic impact on tourism in Milwaukee between $2.8 million and $4 million annually. Also of note – in 2018, less than 1,000 cruise passengers came to Milwaukee via the Great Lakes. In 2022, the city is expecting more than 10,000 passengers to arrive in Milwaukee via Lake Michigan.

Other grant recipients

A second grant, also worth $3.5 million, is going to the Milwaukee County Zoo. The money will be used to revitalize the Humboldt penguin exhibit at the entrance to the zoo – as well as enhance the guest experience.

"We are thrilled that the grant will help us showcase the connection between animals and our community," said Vera Westphal, Deputy Zoo Director.

Vera Westphal

Westphal says the money will allow the zoo to provide a state-of-the-art habitat for the penguins -- and add interactive features for zoo visitors.

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes more than 1.2 million visitors every year.

Lastly, more than $112,000 was being provided to VISIT Milwaukee to help with its new mobile welcome center.

"This is going to allow us to take Milwaukee outside of Milwaukee," said Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "We know that tourism has changed and the majority of our visitors are coming within a six-hour driving radius. This will allow us to take Milwaukee to Chicago, take Milwaukee up to Green Bay, take Milwaukee over to Indianapolis to showcase all that Milwaukee has to offer."

Peggy Williams-Smith

About the Tourism Capital Grant Program

The state website says the purpose of the Tourism Capital Grant Program is to provide funding to assist local governments and tourism-entity nonprofits working to restore economic activity in Wisconsin following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin intends to award up to $21.9 million in grants through this Announcement. Funding for this assistance is provided to Wisconsin by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.