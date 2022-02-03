Port Milwaukee expansion; soon to accommodate larger cruise ships

Many more cruise ships will soon be cruising through Milwaukee – and the city will be plenty prepared.

"It’s tough on a day like today to think about beautiful summer weather. But it does give you inspiration and it does give you excitement," said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Port Milwaukee director.

Port Milwaukee is getting ready to break ground this year on larger docks for the largest cruise ships – a project that comes with a $7 million price tag.

"It’s a catalytic moment for something that we’ve been working on for several years now," Tindall-Schlicht said.

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, Feb. 3 presented Port Milwaukee $3.5 million. He is tapping into the American Rescue Plan Act money – which offers grants to the tourism industry.

On the way this year – Viking Cruises plans 8,000 passengers for Milwaukee – bringing with it new visitors.

"When I think about cruise activity, in terms of a revenue generator for the port, the port will make a couple hundred thousand dollars a year," Tindall-Schlicht said. "More passengers, more visitors, more people that haven’t looked at Milwaukee and Wisconsin before. They are going to be able to do that because the great lakes cruise activity."

It is not just out-of-towners the port expects to set sail.

"We believe that people are going to be looking at Great Lakes iteneries, staying closer to home, choosing cruises that are on the great lakes, in lieu of traveling abroad," Tindall-Schlicht said.

"So Port Milwaukee can prepare for the next 20 to 50 years of service and help us welcome even more visitors and guests enjoy all that Wisconsin has to offer," Evers said.

Evers said the annual economic impact on tourism in Milwaukee between $2.8 million and $4 million annually. Also of note – in 2018, less than 1,000 cruise passengers came to Milwaukee via the Great Lakes. In 2022, the city is expecting more than 10,000 passengers to arrive in Milwaukee via Lake Michigan.

Other tourism grant recipients

A second grant, also worth $3.5 million and presented Thursday, is going to the Milwaukee County Zoo. The money will be used to revitalize the Humboldt penguin exhibit at the entrance to the zoo – as well as enhance the guest experience.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are thrilled that the grant will help us showcase the connection between animals and our community," said Vera Westphal, Deputy Zoo Director.

Vera Westphal

Westphal says the money will allow the zoo to provide a state-of-the-art habitat for the penguins -- and add interactive features for zoo visitors.

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes more than 1.2 million visitors every year.

Lastly, more than $112,000 was being provided to VISIT Milwaukee to help with its new mobile welcome center.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"This is going to allow us to take Milwaukee outside of Milwaukee," said Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "We know that tourism has changed and the majority of our visitors are coming within a six-hour driving radius. This will allow us to take Milwaukee to Chicago, take Milwaukee up to Green Bay, take Milwaukee over to Indianapolis to showcase all that Milwaukee has to offer."

Peggy Williams-Smith

About the Tourism Capital Grant Program

The state website says the purpose of the Tourism Capital Grant Program is to provide funding to assist local governments and tourism-entity nonprofits working to restore economic activity in Wisconsin following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin intends to award up to $21.9 million in grants through this Announcement. Funding for this assistance is provided to Wisconsin by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.