Port Milwaukee cruise season ends, officials celebrate ‘growing’ industry

Port Milwaukee's 2022 Great Lakes cruising season officially ended Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Officials from the city of Milwaukee are celebrating a great year for the city's growing cruising industry.

According to a news release, Milwaukee welcomed 13,610 passengers that traveled to-or-from the city via international cruise ship in 2022. The total represents 33 vessel calls between the eight vessels that host itineraries in Milwaukee. That is compared to the 10 total stops made during the 2019 season, before Great Lakes cruising halted for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Port staff handled approximately 16,000 items of luggage this year – highlighting how efficient, safe, and accommodating this recreational tourism operation has become.

"Milwaukee is a great destination, filled with attractions and hospitality. People from around the globe are clearly taking notice of our city, and the growing passenger and vessel visit numbers speak for themselves," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "This effort is a wonderful example of how the city’s partnerships are creating new excitement and activity in Milwaukee. I’m looking forward to more travelers cruising to America’s Fresh Coast next year, and beyond."

Johnson also announced that his 2023 proposed budget completes the financing package for the redevelopment of South Shore Cruise Dock, located immediately east of the Lake Express High-Speed Ferry terminal. This will serve as the future port-of-call for Seawaymax vessels. Port Milwaukee received $3.5 million in Capital Tourism grant funding from the state of Wisconsin to build this new infrastructure at South Shore Cruise Dock.

"Milwaukee is becoming the turnaround port of choice for international cruise lines operating on the Great Lakes. This success is because of the hard work of port staff and our partners," said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, director of Port Milwaukee. "Our momentum and positioning as a Great Lakes cruising destination will keep moving forward."

On Thursday, Oct. 20, it was announced that Tidall-Schlicht accepted a position in the Biden-Harris Administration; his last day at the Port Milwaukee will be Oct. 28.

"My position as port director has been the greatest experience of my professional life thus far," said Tindall-Schlicht. "Serving the residents of the city of Milwaukee and promoting statewide economic growth through the port’s commercial, recreational and cruise operations has been a privilege."

Tindall-Schlicht has served as director of Port Milwaukee since August 2018. An interim port director will be announced in the weeks ahead. A nationwide search will soon commence to identify a permanent replacement for Milwaukee’s Port director.