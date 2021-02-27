Port Fish Day 2021 canceled, citing COVID-19 pandemic

article

Summer festival season took another hit on Saturday, Feb. 27. Port Fish Day announced it will not be held in 2021, citing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Fish Day President Toni Brown wrote, in part:

"While we hoped the festival could take place this July, we don’t see a path forward to producing the event we all know and love.

Brown hopes the "World's Largest One Day Fish Fry" will return in July 2022, thanking supporters.

Port Fish Day joins a growing list of annual, summer events canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Festa Italiana joined German Fest and Pridefest in canceling 2021 events at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee.

Summerfest itself has been postponed to September.

