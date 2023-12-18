Pope Francis' same-sex blessings; Milwaukee reacts

It's a religion built on tradition, but Monday brought something new for the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy.

Some say this is a small change, while others call this a milestone.

The move does not change the Catholic Church's stance on same-sex marriage, but it does acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community within the church and offers blessings to those people.

"The church is not changing anything dogmatic or sacramental," said Fr. Tim Kitzke, who serves as the pastor of the "Family of Five" parishes. "This is not the blessing of marriages. The Holy Father says it’s not to be connected to civil union or anything, because then it’s too closely aligned."

Kitzke said the blessings are meant for people and relationships.

"It’s acknowledging that in the middle of that which is earthly, there’s a touch of the divine, there is a touch of love," Kitzke said.

For some LGBTQ+ Catholics, it’s much more.

Marianne Duddy-Burke is the executive director of DignityUSA, a nationwide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people within the Catholic Church.

"I feel like this statement really removed some of that barrier today," Duddy-Burke said. "I hope this is a milestone we look back on as we continue the journey to full equality and full affirmation of LGBTQ+ in our church."

It’s a blessing that brings change for Catholics everywhere.

"I stand on the side of where is God in all of this? And I believe that God is love," Kitzke said. "The very fact that they want a blessing shows their heart’s in the right place."

Kitzke said this is left to the priest to decide whether the blessing will be performed. He acknowledged there may be some who disagree with this change, but he said it is not about division or politics.