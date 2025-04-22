Pope Francis remembered; Milwaukee Latino community feels impact

The Brief Latinos in Milwaukee are reflecting on the impact Pope Francis has had on them. From the city's south side to the Cathedral of St. John, Latinos are remembering the pontiff as a man of hope.



In 2013, Pope Francis made history when he became the first pontiff from Latin America.

Impact on Milwaukee's Latino community

What we know:

Pope Francis was different from day one – being the first pontiff from the Southern Hemisphere. He used "being different" to connect with Catholic Latinos in Milwaukee.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

From St. Anthony Church on Milwaukee's south side to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, the city's Latino community is now reflecting on the life of Pope Francis.

What they're saying:

"My heart is sad," said Maria Munoz.

"I was like crying. I was watching the news," Francisco said. "It felt like a personal loss."

Fr. Carlos Londoño is originally from Colombia. He remembers Francis, who was born in Argentina, was elected pontiff in 2013.

Fr. Carlos Londoño

"Just a person that was deeply connected to his own humanity," Fr. Londoño said. "It was a way to highlight the fact that the Catholic Church is alive in growing in Latin America, as it is here."

Pew Research on religion

Dig deeper:

A Pew Research Center report found one in five U.S. adults describe themselves as Catholic. More than a third are Latino.

Francis was able to forge a bond with millions of Latino Catholics across the globe.

"After he accepted the election and would preach or deliver messages or homilies, I could hear like my pastor from my hometown preaching for us," Fr. Londoño said.

Fr. Carlos Londoño

Pope Francis did not shy away from talking about LGBTQ issues, social justice or immigration.

"He always spoke words of hope," Fr. Londoño said. "I always felt challenged and invited to do as he would do, to ‘smell like the sheep.’ That is something he wanted priests to do."