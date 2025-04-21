Pope Francis dies at 88: Local officials react, offer condolences

article

The Brief Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. Local officials and organizations in the Milwaukee area are reacting to the news.



Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

The Vatican confirmed his death early Monday in an announcement read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Ferrell said.

Reaction

What they're saying:

Local officials, faith leaders, and organizations are responding to the death of Pope Francis, offering words of prayer and condolence.

Most Reverend Jeffrey Grob, Archbishop of Milwaukee

"On the morning following joyous celebrations of Easter throughout the world, we are awakened by the painful announcement that Pope Francis has died. Our hearts are saddened by the passing of a man whose tremendous faith and vision shepherded the Church through many challenges over the course of the past 12 years. Although we now grieve, we take solace in the words of the Risen Christ who in today's gospel encountered Mary Magdalene and the other Mary coming from the tomb and told them, Do not be afraid. As people of faith, we turn to the One who is the Resurrection and the Life and ask him to receive Pope Francis into the halls of the heavenly banquet and to give him eternal rest."

Forward Latino President Darryl Morin

"This morning, the flock awakens to the sorrowful news that its shepherd, has passed. A steadfast champion of immigrants and the intrinsic human dignity bestowed upon every soul at the moment of conception, he bore the weight of the marginalized and persecuted, feeling deeply responsible for their safety and well-being. Refusing the trappings of wealth and prestige, he chose humility as his companion. Room 201 of the Vatican's modest guesthouse became his home, and a small Fiat his means of transport—turning away from opulent papal apartments and limousines.

"He was, in every sense, a Pope for all believers, transcending barriers of wealth and status. Until his final breath, he continued to bless the people and urging those in positions of power to truly live their faith, to treat foreigners "as your native-born. Love them as yourself."

"During this time of false and inflammatory rhetoric, of attacks on human dignity and promises of mass deportations, the flock awakens without its shepherd and is amongst the wolves. This morning, we pray for his spirit, "Dios te bendiga Papa Francisco."

This list will be added to and updated as more statements come into the FOX6 newsroom.