Police: Woman shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 18 near 25th and Vliet. It happened around 9:29 a.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.