Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 18 near 25th and Vliet. It happened around 9:29 a.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Silver Alert: Officials seek help locating 77-year-old man
slideshow

Silver Alert: Officials seek help locating 77-year-old man

Police in Naperville, Illinois have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Claude Rousseau who is believed to have traveled into Wisconsin.

Waukesha police warn owners of older Hondas about car thefts
slideshow

Waukesha police warn owners of older Hondas about car thefts

Waukesha police are warning owners of "older Hondas" to make sure their vehicles are locked and all valuables are removed from the vehicles. 