Police: Woman fatally shot near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred near Teutonia and Keefe Sunday night, Nov. 8. It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

According to police, witnesses heard a man and woman arguing then a single gunshot. A 38-year old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.