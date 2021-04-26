Police: Victim shot in West Allis, follows suspect into Tosa; 2 arrested

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around Highway 100 and Greenfield Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

The victim, a 34-year-old male from Milwaukee, attempted to follow the suspect vehicle before he stopped his vehicle near 99th and Bluemound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. No word on his condition.

The suspect vehicle was located by officers near Mayfair and Bluemound but nobody was inside the vehicle. A suspect was located and taken into custody a block east near 106th and Bluemound. An investigation revealed a second suspect was picked up by another vehicle and left the scene. A short time later, this vehicle was located and a second suspect was taken into custody in the area of Glenview and Harwood in Wauwatosa.

The suspects are a 17-year-old male from Milwaukee and an 18-year-old male from Milwaukee.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any ongoing danger to the general public. Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Additional information may be released in the future as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.