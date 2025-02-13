Police standoff: Milwaukee woman uses toddler as 'human shield'

The Brief Romesha Allen of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she was involved in a pursuit and standoff with police, and then used a one-year-old child as a human shield. Two children were in the vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen, and a gun was recovered from a diaper bag. She has pleaded not guilty in court.



Prosecutors said a Milwaukee woman used her toddler as a shield following a traffic stop in a stolen car.

New body camera footage shows police repeatedly telling her to walk away from the car and to leave her kids inside.

Case details

What we know:

29-year-old Romesha Allen has been charged with the following:

Obstructing an officer

Neglecting a child - specified harm did not occur and child under six years of age

Neglecting a child - specified harm did not occur

Romesha Allen

Traffic stop turns into standoff

The backstory:

On Thursday, Jan. 30, a traffic stop off Port Washington Road and Hampton Avenue took an unexpected turn.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Glendale Police Department pulled over the stolen Hyundai. Allen alerted them her two children were in the car.

Police told her to leave the 1 and 11-year-old inside the car.

Allen eventually exited the vehicle and kept reaching inside it. Officers asked her to walk towards them. Instead, she got back inside the vehicle.

Per the complaint, she was warned about pepper spray. She refused to get out for approximately nine minutes.

Two officers pointed their weapons at the vehicle and another prepared a pepper ball gun, eventually firing off shots.

As smoke got into the car, Allen ran out with the younger child. She was using the child "as a human shield towards the officers and running at" them.

The complaint states the 11-year-old got out of the car, crying, and both kids were visibility upset.

The officers grabbed the toddler and put the 29-year-old woman in cuffs.

The criminal complaint said officers found an unsecured pistol in a diaper bag within reach of the children.

Allen told officers the car was a rental and not her own, and the complaint said it was confirmed stolen from Enterprise.

In court

What's next:

She has pleaded not guilty in court. She is due back in court on Thursday, Feb. 20.