Police standoff on Milwaukee's northside, 2 people arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested a 31-year-old man following an hours-long standoff near 37th and Cheyenne Street on Thursday, Dec. 28.

According to Milwaukee police, around 5:10 p.m., a suspect wanted in connection to several armed robberies was inside a residence and refused to come out.

After several hours of negotiating, a 31-year-old man was arrested without further incident. Another man, a 27-year-old, was also arrested before the standoff. That arrest was related to an armed robbery investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

U.S. Postal Inspectors on scene.

Both the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspectors were on scene taking part in law enforcement activities related to a search warrant, but could not give out any more information beyond that.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.