Collision with Whitefish Bay squad at Teutonia and Hampton

A Whitefish Bay police squad was involved in a crash near Teutonia and Hampton in Milwaukee early Friday, Jan. 7.

Officials say shortly before 1 a.m., the Whitefish Bay officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation. The vehicle failed to stop – and fled westbound on Hampton Avenue.

While approaching the intersection of W. Hampton Avenue and N. Teutonia Avenue, the Whitefish Bay squad slowed for a red traffic light and proceeded through with emergency lights and siren activated. A vehicle that was traveling southbound on N. Teutonia Avenue collided with the squad.

Police squad involved in crash near Teutonia and Hampton, Milwaukee (Credit: Incident Response)

The officer and driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for evaluation and have been released.

The fleeing vehicle was not located.

