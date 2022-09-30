Police shooting Milwaukee's south side; body cam video from Aug. 11 incident

article

The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video in a Community Briefing on Friday, Sept. 30 related to the police shooting that happened near 19th and Greenfield on Aug. 11.

A Milwaukee police officer shot a man after Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man, who had a gun, ran from officers conducting a drug investigation. Norman said this all began around 5 p.m. when officers involved in the investigation saw a suspected drug deal go down in the area, and one of the people involved had a gun in his waistband.

Officers approached the man, and he ran, Norman said, leading to a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, a Milwaukee police officer shot the man.

Milwaukee police shooting near 18th and Greenfield, drug investigation

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital. Police said a firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered.

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Unit led the investigation into this shooting. A news release says the officer involved was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised with the video below

On Sept. 22, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office found that the officer was "acting with lawful authority in effectuating a high-risk arrest of an evasive individual."

Milwaukee police shooting near 18th and Greenfield, drug investigation

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against the suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says the Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about critical incidents. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

This is a developing story.