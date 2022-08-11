Milwaukee police shooting near 18th and Greenfield, drug investigation

article

A Milwaukee police officer shot a man after Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man, who had a gun, ran from officers conducting a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11.

Norman said this all began around 5 p.m. when officers involved in the investigation saw a hand-to-hand drug deal go down in the area, and one of the people involved had a gun in his waistband.

Officers approached the man, and he ran, Norman said, leading to a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, a Milwaukee police officer shot the man.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital. Police said a firearm and narcotics were recovered.

There were no other injuries.

Norman identified the officer as a man, 30, with over three years of service. He is on administrative duty per standard procedure.

Norman was asked whether the man who was shot was selling or buying drugs, and Norman said it's believed the man was distributing the narcotics. He added that police "are looking for other individuals" regarding this incident.