Police shooting at Germantown school; Wisconsin AG weighs in

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said there is a positive that is coming from the police shooting at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown. Kaul said the school had the right measures in place – so th incident did not have an even worse outcome.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday said a man had car trouble, began acting erratically at a car repair shop and then left. That is when officials say the man walked to the school and tried to get into the building.

Officers responded immediately and the suspect climbed onto the roof. Police say the man had a gun and shot at police. They shot back, killing him.

Around 70 students and 20 adults were inside Kennedy Middle School at the time.

"We can only speculate on what could have happened here. But one thing we know and recommend through our office of school safety is that schools have locked doors, where possible they have a single point of entry. Those kinds of measures can make a huge difference in keeping kids safe," Kaul said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Counseling services begin Friday, Oct. 27 for students, staff and parents affected. Kennedy Middle School will reopen to students on Monday.

As for the man behind the gun, we are waiting for the Wisconsin Department of Justice to fill in the details.