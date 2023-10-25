Police shooting at Germantown school; Kennedy students back Oct. 30

article

The superintendent of Germantown School District announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25 that Kennedy Middle School has reopened for district staff – and that students will be back in class with a regular schedule on Monday, Oct. 30.

Chris Reuter posted a letter to Germantown School District families on Facebook. It expressed "overwhelming support over the past three days regarding the unfortunate incident that took place at Kennedy Middle School Monday night." Reuter added, "Our community came together for the safety of all."

The Kennedy Middle School principal is expected to share information about onsite counseling services that will be available for students and families on Friday, Oct. 27.

One person died after being shot by police in Germantown Monday night. It happened outside Kennedy Middle School.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a "subject acting erratically" in the parking lot of Kennedy Middle School. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the subject was able to climb onto the roof of the school. Two officers pursued on foot. The subject discharged a firearm at the officers while on the roof, and they returned fire. A third officer also discharged their firearm. The subject died on the scene.

At the time of the incident, approximately 50–70 students were inside the school.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.