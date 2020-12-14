Police seek suspect who stole backpack in Woodman's parking lot

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect who stole a JanSport Backpack in the Woodman’s parking lot on Dec. 1. It happened around 10 p.m.

Police say the backpack contained money, clothes, the victim’s driver’s license, and a visa credit Card with Palmer Properties stamp.

The suspect was operating a gray two-door Coupe with unknown registration.

Please contact Officer Young with any information regarding case #20-038426. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.