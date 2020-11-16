Police seek man who robbed Homerun Foods near 38th and Florist

article

Milwaukee police need your help identifying and locating a man who robbed Homerun Foods near 38th Street and Florist Avenue.

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 14 around 5:45 p.m.

Police said the man entered the store and took frozen food items without paying for them. When confronted, he pulled a black handgun.

He was described by police as a Black man, standing 6' tall, weighing 180 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a purple baseball hat, a gray winter coat, a purple polo shirt, jeans and white basketball shoes with blue and black soles. He was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or utilize the P3TIPS application.