Police seek info on Milwaukee woman missing since July 2016

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate Heather Archer.

Archer was last seen in Milwaukee on July 8, 2016. She is described as a female, white, 32 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information about Heather’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401

