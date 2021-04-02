Police seek info on Milwaukee woman missing since July 2016

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate Heather Archer.

Archer was last seen in Milwaukee on July 8, 2016. She is described as a female, white, 32 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information about Heather’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

