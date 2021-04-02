Police seek info on Milwaukee woman missing since July 2016
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate Heather Archer.
Archer was last seen in Milwaukee on July 8, 2016. She is described as a female, white, 32 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone has any information about Heather’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement