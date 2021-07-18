Police seek help locating missing Milwaukee man

article

Police are asking for help locating a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on June 1 in downtown Milwaukee.

Marcus Tanksley was last seen shortly after 10 a.m. near 16th and Wisconsin.

Marcus is described as an African American male, 5’7", 250 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and dark jeans.

He is not considered a critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on Marcus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7212.